Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osbourn High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McLean High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
