Will Connor McMichael score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

