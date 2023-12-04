Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Charlottesville County, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlottesville High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
