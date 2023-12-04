Capitals vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at home on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-125)
|Capitals (+105)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have won six of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Washington has won six of its 12 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Washington and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in seven of 21 games this season.
Capitals vs Coyotes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|74 (14th)
|Goals
|50 (31st)
|68 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (3rd)
|20 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|16 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (11th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Three of Washington's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, Capitals' games average 7.3 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 59 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.