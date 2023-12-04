The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at home on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Capitals (+105) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have won six of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Washington has won six of its 12 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in seven of 21 games this season.

Capitals vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 74 (14th) Goals 50 (31st) 68 (12th) Goals Allowed 59 (3rd) 20 (7th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Three of Washington's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, Capitals' games average 7.3 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 59 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.