The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Washington Capitals (12-7-2), who have -110 odds, on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals seven of 21 times.

The Coyotes have been victorious in five of their seven games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Capitals have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Arizona is 6-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Washington is 6-7 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.4 3 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.1 2.8 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 2.4 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.