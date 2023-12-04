The injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) currently features four players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip
Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Illness
T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Travis Dermott D Questionable Upper Body
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Jack McBain C Out Lower Body
Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body
Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Arena: Mullett Arena

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals' 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Washington concedes 2.8 goals per game (59 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -9, they are 23rd in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

  • The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
  • It has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +6.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Coyotes (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

