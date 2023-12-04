Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Beck Malenstyn to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Malenstyn has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
