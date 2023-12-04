In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Beck Malenstyn to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

Malenstyn has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

