Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Anthony Mantha going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in four of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Mantha has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|11:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 3-0
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
