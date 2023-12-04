Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Protas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|12:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
