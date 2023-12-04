Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Alexandria County, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stone Bridge High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Tuscarora High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
