The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) battle the La Salle Explorers (3-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers put up 14.7 more points per game (76.9) than the Explorers allow their opponents to score (62.2).

Virginia is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

La Salle has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.9 points.

The Explorers score only 2.3 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Cavaliers allow (64.3).

La Salle has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

When Virginia allows fewer than 62.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Explorers are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cavaliers concede to opponents (35.7%).

The Cavaliers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Explorers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%

15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG% Kymora Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Jillian Brown: 8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG% London Clarkson: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule