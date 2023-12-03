The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hokies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
  • Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 282nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 47th.
  • The Hokies average 74.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Virginia Tech scores more than 74.6 points, it is 3-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech posted 77.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
  • The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic L 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn L 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso - Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.