Will Terry McLaurin cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin's team-high 694 yards receiving (57.8 per game) have come on 60 catches (97 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

McLaurin has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0

