The Radford Highlanders (2-3) meet the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Elon Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

  • Kenyon Giles: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

Radford vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank
279th 68.6 Points Scored 77.3 156th
152nd 68.8 Points Allowed 80.2 326th
167th 34.2 Rebounds 29.2 322nd
204th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 297th
248th 6.4 3pt Made 10.2 30th
323rd 10.2 Assists 13.8 156th
302nd 14.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

