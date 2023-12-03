Sunday's game that pits the Radford Highlanders (5-4) versus the Elon Phoenix (5-3) at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Radford vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Radford vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 79, Elon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-8.6)

Radford (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Radford is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Elon's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Highlanders' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Phoenix's games have gone over.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders average 74.7 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (109th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Radford averages rank 109th in the nation, and are 6.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Radford makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc (18th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.0%.

The Highlanders rank 157th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 119th in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Radford loses the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 13.0 (251st in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.6.

