The Radford Highlanders (5-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. Elon matchup.

Radford vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. Elon Betting Trends

Radford has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of five out of the Highlanders' seven games this season have hit the over.

Elon has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Phoenix's six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.