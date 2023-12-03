The Radford Highlanders (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Radford vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • Radford is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 102nd.
  • The Highlanders score 74.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 77 the Phoenix give up.
  • Radford is 4-0 when scoring more than 77 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Radford posted 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than in away games (65.4).
  • In home games, Radford made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to away from home (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Colorado W 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) W 100-53 Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion L 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon - Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI - Dedmon Center

