Sunday's game at Chartway Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) at 1:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for FGCU by a score of 62-57, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Monarchs won their last outing 72-66 against William & Mary on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 62, Old Dominion 57

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Monarchs took down the Buffalo Bulls at home on November 11 by a score of 59-48.

Old Dominion has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 179) on November 11

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 233) on November 30

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 269) on November 28

55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 311) on November 14

57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 331) on November 17

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Kaye Clark: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Simone Cunningham: 5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.0 FG% Jordan McLaughlin: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Brenda Fontana: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 62.5 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while giving up 45.7 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.