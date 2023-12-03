Old Dominion vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Chartway Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) at 1:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for FGCU by a score of 62-57, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Monarchs won their last outing 72-66 against William & Mary on Thursday.
Old Dominion vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 62, Old Dominion 57
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Monarchs took down the Buffalo Bulls at home on November 11 by a score of 59-48.
- Old Dominion has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 179) on November 11
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 233) on November 30
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 269) on November 28
- 55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 311) on November 14
- 57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 331) on November 17
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Kaye Clark: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Simone Cunningham: 5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.0 FG%
- Jordan McLaughlin: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Brenda Fontana: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Monarchs outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 62.5 points per game to rank 241st in college basketball while giving up 45.7 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential overall.
