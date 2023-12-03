The Longwood Lancers (7-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Morgan State Bears (2-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, Longwood has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.

The Lancers average only 0.6 more points per game (81.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (80.4).

When it scores more than 80.4 points, Longwood is 4-0.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Longwood scored 80.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.

At home, the Lancers allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.

At home, Longwood made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule