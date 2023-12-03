How to Watch Longwood vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (7-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Morgan State Bears (2-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, Longwood has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank sixth.
- The Lancers average only 0.6 more points per game (81.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (80.4).
- When it scores more than 80.4 points, Longwood is 4-0.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Longwood scored 80.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
- At home, the Lancers allowed 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.
- At home, Longwood made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.8%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|W 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|W 95-46
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
