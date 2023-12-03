With the Washington Commanders playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Logan Thomas a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has hauled in 45 passes (62 targets) for 424 yards (38.5 per game), and he has three TDs this season.

Thomas has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0

