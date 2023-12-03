JMU vs. Wake Forest December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) meet the James Madison Dukes (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET.
JMU vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Annalicia Goodman: 8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
