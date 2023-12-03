The Maryland Terrapins (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Patriots have won seven games in a row.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: B1G+

George Mason vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Patriots put up only two more points per game (77.4) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (75.4).
  • George Mason is 4-0 when it scores more than 75.4 points.
  • Maryland's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Terrapins score 22.4 more points per game (80.8) than the Patriots allow (58.4).
  • Maryland is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
  • The Terrapins shoot 43.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.
  • The Patriots' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Terrapins have given up.

George Mason Leaders

  • Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Nekhu Mitchell: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%
  • Kennedy Harris: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Zahirah Walton: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Robert Morris W 83-63 EagleBank Arena
11/22/2023 @ American W 72-62 Bender Arena
11/26/2023 @ Coppin State W 70-38 Physical Education Complex
12/3/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/9/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
12/18/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

