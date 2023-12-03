George Mason vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) and George Mason Patriots (7-0) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 81-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Patriots enter this game after a 70-38 victory over Coppin State on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
George Mason vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Mason vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 81, George Mason 65
Other A-10 Predictions
- UMass vs Yale
- Purdue vs Dayton
- Longwood vs Davidson
- Charlotte vs VCU
- Saint Louis vs Wichita State
- Maine vs Fordham
- Eastern Illinois vs Loyola Chicago
- Saint Bonaventure vs West Virginia
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Patriots took down the No. 201-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Pittsburgh Panthers, 60-52, on November 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- George Mason has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 201) on November 15
- 84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 230) on November 9
- 77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 233) on November 12
- 70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 271) on November 26
- 72-62 on the road over American (No. 289) on November 22
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Kennedy Harris: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Zahirah Walton: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.4 per outing to rank 90th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.