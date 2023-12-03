The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score 34.8 more points per game (94.5) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (59.7).

South Carolina is 6-0 when it scores more than 59.7 points.

Duke's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.

The Blue Devils put up 27.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (50.3).

Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.

South Carolina has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

This year the Blue Devils are shooting 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Ashlon Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion 11/26/2023 North Carolina Central W 93-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/30/2023 @ Georgia W 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum 12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/7/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 12/10/2023 FGCU - Cameron Indoor Stadium

South Carolina Schedule