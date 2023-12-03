Curtis Samuel has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Samuel's 63 targets have led to 47 catches for 443 yards (and an average of 40.3 per game) and two scores.

Samuel vs. the Dolphins

Samuel vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Samuel will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 212.4 passing yards per game.

The Dolphins have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.5 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Samuel has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Samuel has received 13.0% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (63 targets).

He has 443 receiving yards on 63 targets to rank 83rd in NFL play with 7.0 yards per target.

In two of 11 games this season, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 11.1% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Samuel has been targeted nine times in the red zone (18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

