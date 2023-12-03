The Washington Commanders (4-8) enter a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField on a three-game losing streak.

As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 49.5 -450 +350

Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

Washington's contests this season have a 41.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have put together a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has had an average of 47.8 points in their games this season, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Dolphins have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Dolphins have won all seven games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 30.8 2 22.8 21 47.8 4 11 Commanders 20.5 15 29.2 32 41.7 7 12

Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

The Commanders have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

The Dolphins have totaled 88 more points than their opponents this season (eight per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).

Dolphins

Miami has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In Miami's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 88 points this season (eight per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 104 points on the year (8.7 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 41.5 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24 24.2 23.9 ATS Record 5-6-1 0-4-1 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 0-2 3-3

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 46.7 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 29 26.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 5-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

