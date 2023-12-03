Commanders vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Washington Commanders (4-8) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The point total has been set at 50.
As the Dolphins ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|50
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|49.5
|-460
|+360
Other Week 13 Odds
Washington vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Washington is 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.
- Washington has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.
- Miami has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread.
- Miami games have hit the over on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).
