How to Watch Commanders vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (8-3) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-8) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost three games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (22.8).
- The Commanders rack up 38.6 more yards per game (343.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (305.2).
- This season Washington rushes for four more yards per game (96.8) than Miami allows (92.8).
- The Commanders have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (14).
Commanders Home Performance
- At home, the Commanders average fewer points (18.6 per game) than overall (20.5). They also concede more (32.4 per game) than overall (29.2).
- The Commanders accumulate 348.4 yards per game at home (4.6 more than overall) and allow 342.6 at home (35.1 fewer than overall).
- At home, Washington picks up more passing yards (251.6 per game) than it does overall (247). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (224.2) than it does overall (264.6).
- The Commanders accumulate 96.8 rushing yards per game at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 118.4 at home (compared to 113.1 overall).
- At home the Commanders convert more third downs (39.7%) than overall (38.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (46.5%) than overall (39.5%).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Seattle
|L 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|New York
|L 31-19
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|L 45-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
