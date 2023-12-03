The Washington Commanders' (4-8) injury report heading into their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (8-3) currently features four players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from FedExField.

The Commanders' last game finished in a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins beat the New York Jets 34-13 in their last game.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Out Alex Armah RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tua Tagovailoa QB Arm Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Durham Smythe TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Blake Ferguson LS Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Connor Williams OL Illness Limited Participation In Practice Robert Jones OL Knee Questionable Kader Kohou CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Chubb LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lester Cotton Sr. OG Illness Questionable Devon Achane RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Questionable

Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders rank 14th in total yards per game (343.8), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 377.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Commanders rank 20th in points per game (20.5), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 29.2 points allowed per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank ninth with 247.0 passing yards per contest.

Washington is generating 96.8 rushing yards per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 113.1 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding turnover margin, the Commanders are the worst team in the NFL this season. Their margin sits at -9, as they've forced 13 turnovers and committed 22.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9.5)

Dolphins (-9.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Commanders (+350)

Dolphins (-450), Commanders (+350) Total: 49.5 points

