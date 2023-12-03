Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins will visit Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two excellent running backs.

Check out the player props for the top performers in this contest between the Dolphins and the Commanders.

Sign up to bet on the Dolphins-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +900

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +500

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 35.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 56.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 12.5 (-104) 18.5 (-113) Sam Howell 261.5 (-113) 14.5 (-120) - Jahan Dotson - - 34.5 (-113)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Devon Achane - 44.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 104.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 48.5 (-113) 7.5 (-106) Durham Smythe - - 14.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 286.5 (-113) 4.5 (+108) - Jaylen Waddle - - 68.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.