Brian Robinson Jr. has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins give up 92.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Robinson leads the team by collecting 611 yards on 153 rushes (50.9 ypg). He's scored five rushing TDs. And Robinson has added 29 receptions for 326 yards (27.2 ypg), with three TDs through the air attack.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Dolphins

Robinson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 92.8 rushing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins have the No. 17 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (0.8 per game).

Watch Commanders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his 12 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 153 of his team's 257 total rushing attempts this season (59.5%).

Robinson has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 29.6% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 20 carries in the red zone (54.1% of his team's 37 red zone rushes).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Robinson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Robinson has 7.4% of his team's target share (36 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has 326 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank 25th in NFL play with 9.1 yards per target.

Robinson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Robinson (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.