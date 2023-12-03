Alex Armah was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Armah's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Alex Armah Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Commanders have no other RB on the injury report.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Armah 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0

Armah Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 0 0 0 1 3 0

