William & Mary vs. Richmond December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-3) play the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Robins Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Jordan King: 18.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aidan Noyes: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
William & Mary vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
