Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (4-3) and the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-69 and heavily favors Richmond to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

William & Mary vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 82, William & Mary 69

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-12.4)

Richmond (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Richmond has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to William & Mary, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Spiders are 4-3-0 and the Tribe are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe put up 77.5 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (257th in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

William & Mary wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 31.8 rebounds per game, 232nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6.

William & Mary connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (194th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

William & Mary has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

