The VMI Keydets (2-6) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

VMI is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Keydets are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose rank 176th.

The Keydets record 72.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose allow.

VMI has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VMI posted 73.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Keydets surrendered 72.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.5.

When playing at home, VMI made 1.3 more treys per game (10.2) than away from home (8.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule