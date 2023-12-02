Virginia vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Syracuse matchup.
Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-10.5)
|128.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-11.5)
|128.5
|-750
|+520
Virginia vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Virginia has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.
- Syracuse has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Virginia considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (44th).
- The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
