The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Syracuse matchup.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-10.5) 128.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia (-11.5) 128.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Virginia has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • This season, games featuring the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.
  • Syracuse has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.

Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Bookmakers rate Virginia considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (44th).
  • The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.