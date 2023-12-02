How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action against the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Orange allow to opponents.
- In games Virginia shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 317th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 87th.
- The 64.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 5.0 fewer points than the Orange allow (69.4).
- When Virginia scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.6).
- Virginia averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|W 56-54
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.