The VCU Rams (6-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers score 11.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (52.7).

When it scores more than 52.7 points, Charlotte is 4-1.

VCU has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers allow (56).

When VCU totals more than 56 points, it is 4-1.

Charlotte has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Rams shoot 41.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.

The 49ers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG% Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31 FG%

4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Schedule