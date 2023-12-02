Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Does a bet on Wilson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tom Wilson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In five of 20 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wilson has a point in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 20 games this year, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Wilson has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 2 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

