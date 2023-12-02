Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 2?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Wilson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|3
|3
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|17:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
