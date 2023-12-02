For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Wilson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 0 2 17:09 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

