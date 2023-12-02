The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Hornets 108

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-10.9)

Timberwolves (-10.9) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.7

The Timberwolves have a 10-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-10-0 mark from the Hornets.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (nine out of 18). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (11 out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 11-2, while the Hornets are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets are 15th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (122.1).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.5 per game) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (44.8).

At 25.4 assists per game, the Hornets are 20th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 19th in the league in committing them (13.9 per game). It is 20th in forcing them (12.8 per game).

The Hornets make 11.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 14th, respectively, in the league.

