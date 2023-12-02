The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-11.5) 155.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-11.5) 154.5 -720 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of three out of the Horned Frogs' six games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Georgetown has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of four Hoyas games this year have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate TCU considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking places Georgetown 208th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 80th.
  • Georgetown's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

