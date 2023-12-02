Saturday's game features the Richmond Spiders (4-3) and the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) clashing at Robins Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-69 win for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Richmond vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 82, William & Mary 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-12.4)

Richmond (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Richmond is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to William & Mary's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Spiders have gone over the point total in four games, while Tribe games have gone over five times.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball while allowing 65.9 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.

The 31.0 rebounds per game Richmond averages rank 271st in college basketball, and are 2.9 fewer than the 33.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Richmond connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 36.5% from deep (82nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.1%.

The Spiders' 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 56th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 132nd in college basketball.

Richmond has committed 7.4 turnovers per game (first in college basketball action), 4.9 fewer than the 12.3 it forces on average (177th in college basketball).

