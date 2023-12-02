Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Richmond County, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.