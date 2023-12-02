Two struggling teams meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) host the Radford Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Highlanders, who have lost six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders' 56.1 points per game are 30.2 fewer points than the 86.3 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The 65.0 points per game the Purple Eagles put up are just 0.4 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.6).
  • Niagara is 2-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Radford has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Purple Eagles are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (42.3%).
  • The Highlanders make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Radford Leaders

  • Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
  • Taniya Hanner: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Maci Rhoades: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana State L 64-52 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/24/2023 Northern Illinois L 72-55 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Penn State L 97-47 Bryce Jordan Center
12/2/2023 @ Niagara - Gallagher Center
12/10/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

