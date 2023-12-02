Two struggling teams meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) host the Radford Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Highlanders, who have lost six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 56.1 points per game are 30.2 fewer points than the 86.3 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.

The 65.0 points per game the Purple Eagles put up are just 0.4 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.6).

Niagara is 2-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Radford has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.

The Purple Eagles are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (42.3%).

The Highlanders make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34) Taniya Hanner: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG%

3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maci Rhoades: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Schedule