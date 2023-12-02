Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Prince William County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - South Riding at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Woodbridge at John R Lewis High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Woodside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
