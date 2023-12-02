The Oregon Ducks (4-2) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -2.5 152.5

Oregon vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The Ducks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon has been at least a -145 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Ducks.

Michigan's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Wolverines have played as an underdog of +120 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Oregon vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 1 33.3% 81.5 163.4 73.3 148.3 142.8 Michigan 4 66.7% 81.9 163.4 75 148.3 150.3

Additional Oregon vs Michigan Insights & Trends

The Ducks score 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 1-2-0 1-2 1-2-0 Michigan 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Oregon vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Michigan 15-6 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

