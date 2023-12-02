How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) battle the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs have shot at a 42% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- The Monarchs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 169th.
- The Monarchs' 68.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 77 the Huskies give up.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (69.3).
- At home, Old Dominion knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (5.5). Old Dominion's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|L 76-56
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|W 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Chartway Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.