The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) battle the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs have shot at a 42% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • The Monarchs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 169th.
  • The Monarchs' 68.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 77 the Huskies give up.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Old Dominion scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home, Old Dominion knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (5.5). Old Dominion's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton L 76-56 Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel W 68-61 Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 Radford W 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison - Chartway Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.