The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) battle the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs have shot at a 42% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

The Monarchs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 169th.

The Monarchs' 68.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 77 the Huskies give up.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (69.3).

At home, Old Dominion knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (5.5). Old Dominion's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.4%) than away (32.6%) as well.

