Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NHL has 13 games on its Saturday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kyle Connor (Jets) +100 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 22 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 22 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 22 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +110 to score
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 22 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 21 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 22 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +130 to score
Jets vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Scheifele's stats: 7 goals in 22 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +135 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 22 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +145 to score
Senators vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- Tkachuk's stats: 11 goals in 18 games
