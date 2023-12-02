In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

